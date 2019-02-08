Hall County, GA (CBS46) A Hall County man is jailed and charged with raping a young child on two different occasions.
Fidel Guerrero, 38, of Talmo, was arrested on Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
Guerrero is accused of raping the girl, who was three and four years-old at the time of the assaults, between January and July of 2018.
He's charged with rape and aggravated child molestation. No bond has been set.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.