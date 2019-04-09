Hall County, GA (CBS46) A Hall County man is behind bars after allegedly molesting a young girl.
Jesus Aponte-Rodriguez, 53, was arrested on April 4 after family members of the victim called police.
Aponte-Rodriguez allegedly molested the girl between January of 2018 and April of 2019.
He was arrested without incident.
He's facing charges of child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He's currently in the Hall County Jail. No bond has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.