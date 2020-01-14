HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to locate a missing man that hasn't been heard from since leaving a family member's residence on New Year's Day.
JeBazz Jackson Jr., 26, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving the home on Dean Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office says he jumped into a white pickup truck.
He's described as a black male, standing about 5'10" tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-533-7187.
