Hall County parents choose between in-person, virtual learning

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students in Hall County get the option to choose in-person or virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year.
“Are you happy you’re going back to school?” Maria Valencia asked her daughter Zoe. She nodded yes.
Zoe’s excitement to be in a classroom is the general consensus of parents and students in Hall County. Monday is their first day back to school, but unlike many other district who how have implemented all virtual learning, Hall County gave parents the option to choose between in-person and digital instruction.
“I think it’s great that we were given a choice. They are keeping everything safe as possible and so far so good,” said parent Feranda Grain.
Grain has two students in the district, one who will attend school virtually and the other in-person. And, she isn’t the only parent CBS46 spoke to who said at least one of their children would take advantage of the in-person learning.
“My middle child is doing in-person. He needs the socialization so he’s wanting to go back to school,” said Katrina Dearman. And, her son Konner agreed, saying the benefits of in-person instruction far outweighs the risk of getting coronavirus. “Honestly saying, if you order food from Amazon you have a risk of getting it from the delivery guy and if going out to get stuff, it’s going to be the same risk as going to school, so either way you’re going to get it,” Konner said.
But this willingness to go back to the classroom comes as COVID-19 cases in Hall County continue to increase. The latest numbers show the county has 7,004 confirmed coronavirus cases, 116 deaths and 804 hospitalizations. This puts Hall County among the top 5 in the state for cornonavirus cases, behind Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Cobb counties. These stats have moms like Valencia on edge. “It’s kinda scary but it’s better for them to go to school than to be at home,” added Valencia.
