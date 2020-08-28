HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hall County Police Department has reported it is looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants Friday.
Michael Wayne Burgess faces several active warrants including aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, and robbery by intimidation.
According to investigators Burgess allegedly assaulted a woman known to him and that he is known to frequent areas near Dawsonville Highway, John Morrow Parkway and Shallowford Road.
Burgess was described having several tattoos on his arms including praying hands, syringe, “faith”, and “H.O.P.E.” on fingers of left hand.
Any information on Burgess whereabouts can be called in 24 hours a day to the Hall County Warrant Office at 770-531-6907 or by calling 911.
