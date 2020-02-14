HALL CO., Ga. (CBS46)—After days of massive amounts of rainfall, Hall County officials has closed another road.
According to Hall County officials, Shuler Road in northwest Hall County is the latest road to close down in the county.
Officials closed the road because of high flood waters. The road will be shut down until further notice, according to Hall County officials.
Several other roads continue to remain closed in the county.
Claude Parks Road from Old Dahlonega Highway to Jake Kemp Road is closed until further notice.
Lawson Road is also still closed due to hazardous conditions.
Residents will be notified once these roadways reopen to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.