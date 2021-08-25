HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The metro Atlanta community has lost another public servant to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that school resource officer Chris Bachelor, 42, died after battling COVID-19 for the last month.
Hall has spent the last six years as a school resource officer at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch.
“Officer Bachelor was a proud member of our Davis Falcon Family,” Principal Mike McQueen said. “He was a friend, colleague and a brother to us all. There are no words to express the heartbreak and sadness we feel at this time.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the loss of Deputy Bachelor does not outweigh the memories that many shared with him.
"Chris will surely be missed not only by the SRO unit but by numerous students, staff and faculty at [his schools],” North Hall High School SRO Sgt. Jeff Fleming said. “Chris was a quiet person, but watch out, all of a sudden he would make a comment out of nowhere and have you laughing.”
Bachelor also served at Flowery Branch and Friendship elementary schools, working with students who would later come through Davis and on to Flowery Branch High School, where he would see them again while working football games and other events, according to the sheriff's office.
