HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has put out a 'Be on the Lookout' (BOLO) alert for a missing 51-year-old man from Flowery Branch.
Police say Ricardo Hatton has not been seen since May 13. His family reported him missing on June 22.
Hatton, who is 5'8" tall and weighs 200 lbs., was last see leaving his home in a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with Georgia tag number P2446743.
Police say Hatton may be armed.
Anyone with information on Hatton's whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Ayers at the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (770) 533-7187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.