HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hall County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a Gainesville man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
Investigators say 24-year-old Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla is wanted for two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
On June 6, 2020, Hernandez-Bonilla allegedly raped a female victim at his then-residence on Royal Way.
According to authorities, the remaining charges stem from several incidents involving a different female victim, who was under the age of 16. He allegedly committed those crimes at the victim’s home in Hall County between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019, the sheriff's office reported.
Hernandez-Bonilla was last seen in the area of his previous home on Royal Way in Gainesville, driving a black foreign passenger car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.