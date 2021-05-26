HALL COUNTY (CBS46)—Residents in Hall County will soon have another park to visit over the summer.
According to a Hall County official, Murrayville Park will reopen on June 5th.
The park closed in 2011 due to a lack of funding during the economic downturn, according to a Hall County spokesperson. During the closure, the park underwent several updates. The renovations were paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) VII funds.
Park updates include the addition of four new tennis courts, a new playground, a newly renovated pavilion, new signage, new restrooms, refurbished ballfields, and the repaving of roads throughout the interior of the park.
The reopening celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11:15 a.m. and a ceremonial first pitch at noon.
“We are thrilled to reopen this park, especially as the summer season kicks into high gear,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. “The park has been renovated and updated to better serve the needs of citizens, contributing to the overall quality of life for everyone in Hall County.”
“The community surrounding Murrayville Park has been incredibly supportive as we’ve worked to update and reopen this park, and we cannot thank them enough for their patience throughout this process,” District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell said. “We’re looking forward to watching little league games on the ballfields there and seeing birthday parties hosted at the pavilion—all while enjoying long-range views of the Blue Ridge mountains, truly making this park a unique destination.”
Murrayville Park is located at 5666 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville, Ga. 30564.
