HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early voters in Hall County will now have eight polling locations to cast their ballots beginning October 12.
On Friday, the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration announced the latest polling site is a former fitness center in Oakwood.
“This voting location will meet a critical need for citizens in west Hall County. The new Mundy Mill Road precinct will allow us to more easily adhere to the health safety guidelines issued by the CDC, State of Georgia and White House, ensuring the safety of voters, poll workers and other County staff,” said Lori Wurtz, Hall County Elections Director.
Below is a list of early voting precincts in Hall County:
- Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J.M. Turk Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Mundy Mill Road Precinct, 4335 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood, GA 30566
- East Hall Community Center, 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507
- North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
- City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner Wood and Smith building), 100 Brenau Ave. Gainesville, GA 30501
- Murrayville Library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
- Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center Activity Hall, 1855 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507
Those voting on Election Day will need to go to their assigned precinct. For more information on the Nov. 3 General Elections, visit the Hall County Elections page.
