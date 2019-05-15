HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Hall County woman has been arrested after allegedly cutting a man's hand with an axe.
Kaci Lavonne Gibbs, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday after deputies executed a warrant for her arrest.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gibbs struck a man on his hand with an axe, opening up a huge wound. The victim, who has not been identified, required emergency treatment.
The incident took place at a home on the 6300 block of River Plantation Drive in Lula.
Gibbs was arrested without incident and is currently in the Hall County Jail.
No bond has been set.
