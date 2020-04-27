HALL CO., GA (CBS46)-Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Hall County hired a new deputy fire chief.
He began his first day as second in command slightly different than his predecessors.
"My first day was actually done remotely," said Deputy Chief Bowles, who began his first day on the job on March 30.
"Not being in the office and not having an opportunity to visit the stations has made it a little more difficult to meet people and has made the integration process a little slower," he said. "But I'm confident we'll get there... it's just going to take a little time."
Bowles began his career with the Cobb County Fire Department in1984, earning the award of “Most Outstanding Fire Recruit” for the department in 1985.
In 2015, Bowles worked as fire chief for the Covington Fire Department, and then he relocated as the Cherokee County Fire Services' health and safety officer.
"I was immediately attracted to this opportunity with Hall County," Bowles said. "This area has seen a lot of growth, and it was impressive to see how modern and up-to-date the equipment and facilities are here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.