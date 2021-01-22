Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. He leaves behind an indelible legacy on and off the baseball diamond.
Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, the son of Herbert and Estella Aaron. He played in sandlots and started his pro career in the Negro Leagues in 1951. He made his way through the minor leagues until age 20. Aaron then made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.
He recorded his first of 755 home runs on April 23, 1954 in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. His first season saw him finish fourth in the rookie of the year voting as he hit .280 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs. It was just the start of what became one of the most legendary careers in baseball history.
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers at Turner Field on October 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: General view of a statue of former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron during a game against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on June 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Nationals won 5-3 in 14 innings. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 12: In this screengrab, Hank Aaron speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP)
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) When pitchers have nightmares you can bet your bottom dollar that he dreams he is facing these three players one right after the other in the same game. These three sluggers got together to play in the Braves' Old-Timers Game, New York Yankees against the Braves. Left to right: Hank Aaron, first player to have both 3000 base hits and over 500 home runs, Mickey Mantle, hit 536 home runs during his 18 year career with the Yankees, and Eddie Mathews, who along with Hank Aaron set a major league record for most homers by teammates with 863. Eddie has 442 of those. He was National League's All-Star third baseman in 1955, 57, 59 and 60.
(Original Caption) Aaron's 3000th hit of his career didn't come easy here today. The Atlanta outfielder went 0 for 4 in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game his first time at bat he took a strike from rookie pitcher Wayne Simpson, fouled one off and then connected for a "cheap hit" over second, beating out the throw as he races past coach Billy Goodman. Aaron became the ninth man in baseball to gain the 3000 hit mark.
ATLANTA: Darrell Evans #11, Hank Aaron #44 and Davey Johnson #6 of the Atlanta Braves pose for a circa 1970s photo at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Evans, Aaron and Johnson played together from 1973-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - CIRCA 1970's: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves checks his swing circa early 1970's during a Major League Baseball game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron played for the Braves from 1954-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Hank Aaron
CINCINNATI, OH - CIRCA 1970's: Catcher Johnny Bench #5 of the Cincinnati Reds in action puts the tag on Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves during a MLB baseball game circa late 1970's at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bench Played for the Reds from 1967-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 21: Billye Aaron and Hank Aaron attend 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
HOUSTON: Outfielder Jim Wynn #24 of the Houston Astros and outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves talk before a circa 1970s game at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
ATLANTA: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves poses with Milo Hamilton, broadcaster for the Braves before a game circa 1970's at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
CINCINNATI: Baseball commisioner Bowie Kuhn presents outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves with an award at Riverfront Stadium during the 1970s in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
CIRCA 1970's: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves at the plate waiting on the pitch circa early 1970's during a Major League Baseball game. Aaron played for the Braves from 1954-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Hank Aaron
MONTREAL, QC - JUNE 18: Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves slides into second base as he was forced out by Bobby Wine #7 of the Montreal Expos as umpire Frank Dezelan looks on during an MLB game on June 18, 1970 at Jarry Park in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI, OH - CIRCA 1970's: Catcher Johnny Bench #5 of the Cincinnati Reds in action puts the tag on Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves during a MLB baseball game circa late 1970's at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bench Played for the Reds from 1967-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
UNDATED: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves relaxes in the dugout during a circa 1970s game. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Focus On Sport
ATLANTA - UNDATED: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves swings hard at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium during the 1970s in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Focus On Sport
UNDATED: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves during a press conference during the 1970s. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Focus On Sport
UNDATED: Outfielder Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves heads to first base during the 1970s. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Focus On Sport
Braves superstar, Hank Aaron, signs a two year contract that is said to call for an annual salary of $125,000. Club president William C. Bartholomay watched the rightfielder sign.
Bettmann
By the time he was in just his fourth season, he hit 44 home runs, drove in 132 RBIs and won the National League MVP award. The 1957 season started a lengthy run that saw Aaron hit at least 25 home runs in every season until 1973. During this time, Aaron and the Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta where Aaron became a living legend on the field.
It was the 1974 season that saw Aaron smash his way into the national consciousness. On April 8, 1974 Hammerin’ Hank, as he was known, crushed a 1-0 pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing over the left field wall at Fulton County Stadium and broke Babe Ruth’s long-time home run record of 714 home runs in a career.
Aaron would play a few more seasons before calling it a career on October 3, 1976. He immediately transitioned into a role with the Braves as director of player development, a position he held until 1989. He then became a senior vice president for the Braves, a title he held for decades.
Aaron remains baseball’s runs batted in leader with 2,297 and total base leader with 6,856. Hammerin’ Hank finished his career with 755 home runs, an all-time record that stood for decades until Barry Bonds passed him and finished with 762 home runs. His #44 jersey was retired by both the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.
On August 1, 1982, Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. In 1999, the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking the home run record, Major League Baseball established the Hank Aaron Award that is given to the best overall hitter in each league. He later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush and was inducted as a Georgia Trustee by the Georgia Historical Society in 2010. In 2016, Aaron was presented with the Order of the Rising Sun, one of Japan's highest honors for his work with the World Children's Baseball Fair.
But Aaron was more than just a baseball player. He fought through horrendous racism in the deep south throughout his career and even received death threats while he was making his historic pursuit of Ruth’s record. All the while, he remained humble and continued to power through every hurdle that was in front of him.
In his bio from the Baseball Hall of Fame, a quote from the greatest boxer ever, Muhammad Ali accompanies it that reads Hank Aaron was, “The only man I idolize more than myself.” A fitting tribute to towering man who left his mark on the baseball field, society, and the fabric of America.
The Atlanta Braves issued a statement from Chairman Terry McGuirk about the passing of Aaron that read:
We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.
