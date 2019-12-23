ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Hallmark is recalling about 4,500 frosted balsamic jar candles because when the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.
The candle’s glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top. Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle. Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.
The firm has received 6 reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.
