If you are looking for Halloween-related fun, look no more. Here is a list of events, festivals, parties and more that are happening in the Atlanta area.
Pumpkins at Callaway -- Gardens By Day, Glow By Night
- When: 4 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31
- Where: Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain
- What: Walk-through event featuring a singing pumpkin tree, 75-goot glowing pumpkin tunnel, 3,000 intricately carved pumpkins, 700-foot enchanted forest, coloring walls, pumpkin pie eating contests, mini golf, photo opps, food, live entertainment and more.
- How much: $19.95-$29.95 for adults, $16.95-$24.95 for children
Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours
- When: Oct. 14-Oct. 31
- Where: Oakland Cemetery
- What: Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours is is back for its 15th year. The tours bring to life the stories of some of the cemetery's notable and notorious residents and allow visitors to experience the cemetery after dark.
- How much: $28 to $40
- When: 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 23 and 29
- Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
- What: Halloween Hikes returns for 4 nights of non-scary holiday fun for the family. Take your child on a well-lit hike through the forest to meet woodland creatures and hear about how they live. Meet costumed characters including the Box Turtle, Red-tailed Hawk, barred Owl and Kingfisher. Costumes encouraged.
- How much: $12 (free for children 2 and under)
Indie Craft Market on the Lawn
- When: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16
- Where: The Lawn at Uptown on Garson Drive
- What: The craft market will feature unique food from the Sunshine Alchemy food truck, more than 40 vendors, and the movie "Hocus Pocus" on the lawn at 6:30 p.m. Scofflaw Brewing will provide BOO! Buckets for guests 21 years of age and older.
- How much: Free
16th annual Scarecrow Harvest in Alpharetta
- When: Oct. 5 through Nov. 1
- What: More than 150 scarecrows from local schools/classrooms, nonprofits, neighborhoods and families, local businesses and more can be found in downtown Alpharetta.
- How much: Free
- When: Oct. 16 and 17
- What: Search Little 5 Points for monsters designed by local artists. Grab a map at the L5P Business Association tent. Collect selfies and complete the hunt. There will also be special ghoul appearance throughout the neighborhood, a Monster Ball, and Haunted Artist Market. Cocktail parade on Sunday.
- How much: Free
- When: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23
- Where: Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta
- What: Wear your costume and show your holiday spirit during a drive-thru style event. There will be many cool vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone and fun characters (princesses, dinosaurs, dueling pirates and more) located throughout the park. Every child will receive a goodie bag filled with treats.
- How much: Free
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
- Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden
- What: Show off the kids' Halloween costumes on Goblin's Runway, participate in socially-distanced fall family activities, and take photos of the scarecrows in the garden.
- How much: Included with admission. May be additional charges for some things.
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 24 and Oct. 30, 31
- Where: Zoo Atlanta
- What: Boo-goers of all ages will enjoy a family Halloween experience in the home of more than 1,000 animals from around the world. There will be sweet treats, whimsical characters, Monster Mash Disco, crafts, carnival games and more.
- When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29
- Where: Georgia Aquarium
- What: Wear your favorite Halloween costume at this adults-only cocktail party at the aquarium. There will be a live DJ, food and cocktails.
- How much: $29.95 to $54.95
FANTAstic Halloween Experience at World of Coca-Cola
- When: Now through Oct. 31
- Where: World of Coca-Cola
- What: Special activations on Saturdays and Sundays including a scavenger hunt to find a mystery Fanta flavor, a mad scientist concocting frighteningly delicious flavors, after-hours events for adults, ghostly performances and more. Costumes encouraged.
- How much: Regular admission during the day. $35 for the adults-only event on Oct. 14.
Atlanta Halloween Half Marathon & 5K
- When: 8 a.m. Oct. 31
- Where: Piedmont Park in midtown Atlanta
- What: Get into the spirit and run or walk in your Halloween costume. All participants receive a jack-o-latern medal.
- How much: $35 to $85
Nightmare in Atlanta Halloween Party
- When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30
- Where: Fowling Warehouse Atlanta
- What: Nightmare in Atlanta Halloween Party will feature a 5-hour open bar, top ATL DJs, costume contests, party favors, a VIP area and more. Must be 21.
- How much: $39 to $100
- When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 30
- Where: Multiple locations in Buckhead
- What: Eat, drink and party in the Buckhead entertainment district. Special event wristband guarantees FREE entry into 10 clubs ad restaurants, free shots and drink specials.
- How much: $30
- When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 30
- Where: Multiple locations Virginia Highlands
- What: Special event wristband gets you FREE entry into 8 Virginia Highland establishments where there will be exclusive food and drink specials, DJs, live music, costume contests and more. Limited number of tickets available.
- How much: $40
- When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30-31
- Where: 2459 metropolitan Parkway SW
- What: A special haunted house for kids (parents encouraged to walk through as well). Masks are required.
- How much: $13 for kids, $16 for adults
Stone Mountain park's Pumpkin Festival
- When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31
- Where: Stone Mountain Park
- What: A special Halloween glow with 40 immersive scenes featuring glowing lights, massive carved pumpkins, bubbles, fog and plenty of not-so-spooky, glow-in-the-dark adventures for the entire family.
- How much: $34.95 general admission, child pricing available
If you would like to have an event added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.