ATLANTA (CBS46) — Halloween is upon us and medical experts at the Emory TravelWell Center say there are ways to make it less scary for parents.
"The good news is, contaminated surfaces are proving not to be a major source of infection so I wouldn't worry much about the treats your children get. Just make sure their hands are clean while they're enjoying it," Dr. Henry Wu, Director at the Emory TravelWell Center.
Wu says folks staying at home answering doors also need to be cautious. "If you're handing out treats, make sure your hands are clean. If you're not feeling well just stay inside," said Wu. "You can re-assure trick-or-treaters by wearing a mask and showing you have their safety in mind."
Wu says gatherings can happen but having as many people vaccinated as possible helps protect the vulnerable and minimize the risk of a superspreader event.
"If you're having a party, keep your numbers low or keep it outside," said Wu. "By reducing the numbers inside, improving ventilation as well as keeping distances," said Wu.
