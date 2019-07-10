ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia company is recalling hamburger and hot dog buns due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic.
Flowers Foods, based in Thomasville, Georgia, announced the recall on Tuesday. Nearly all of the products under the recall have best-by dates between July 17-19.
The products were distributed at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Anyone who purchased the affected products can return them to the orginal point of sale for a full refund.
Click here for a full list of products under the recall.
