Disney is bringing the hit musical, starring the original Broadway cast, to movie theaters on October 15, 2021. It's not an adaptation: It's a previously recorded "live capture" of the stage performance from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, where it first began. Seen here, actors Leslie Odom, Jr.and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform on stage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards on February 15, 2016 in New York City.