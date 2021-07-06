ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you haven't had the opportunity to see one of the most popular musicals this century, mark your calendars for Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m.
That's when tickets will go on sale to the general public for 'Hamilton' at Atlanta's historic Fox Theatre from Aug. 22 through Sept. 26.
Tickets will be available by going to FoxTheatre.org/Hamilton.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the show. Prices will range from $80 to $229 with a select number of $399 VIP premium seats available for all performances.
There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the shows.
'Hamilton' is critically acclaimed and has won several prestigious awards, including Tony, Emmy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
