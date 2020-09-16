Just around the corner from Atlanta Motor Speedway in the small town of Hampton, it’s a race against the clock to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally.
“I’m going to stay home, and I hope it doesn’t hit my house, but I’m worried about the other folks too,” Hampton resident Laura Cooley said.
It’s the talk of the town at Rutabaga’s Market and Café just off Main Street.
Cari Montgomery and her mother Lillian are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
“It’s amazing because my front yard will flood within minutes,” Montgomery said.
And the forecast calls for up to 7 inches of rain over the next couple of days.
We’re just keeping an eye on it, just seeing what’s going on. It looks like we’re going to get a lot of rain,” Rutabaga’s Market and Café Owner Tracy North said.
It’s a big concern for a small town, but nothing this community can’t overcome. They can only hope they reach the finish line in this racing town with little to no damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.