The state of Georgia's hand audit of all of the ballots cast in the presidential election will start Friday at 9 a.m. and continue through midnight November 18.
Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday the hand count audit will be the largest retallying audit in United States history. However, Sterling pointed out what the state is doing is an audit and not a "recount" as they are two different things with state rules for each.
The main focus that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Sterling want people to know is they anticipate the audit of the votes will prove the machine counts are trustworthy. Still, "we anticipate there will be some changes and it (the audit) could be a logistical issue for larger counties." Sterling said the counties will pay the costs of the audit, but the state would be working on a cost sharing plan to ease the economic burden.
Sterling explained the audit process would be "open to the public" and that the intent is to be as transparent as possible with the recount including going as far as asking the counties to livestream the audits. He said the point of the audit, "is to show the ballots were counted by the machines fairly."
According to Sherman, the outcome of the audit will be what Georgia certifies as the final result of the vote. He also warned that as the Senate runoff draws near over the next two months, Georgia will be the target for more than just political spending.
"We fully expect the threat level on this state will increase," Sherman said about the possibility of cyber attacks on the state close to the runoff.
