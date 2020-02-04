PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) A Gwinnett County woman wants people to remember that permits are required to park in handicap parking spots.
Tracy Burgess said she was involved in a confrontation after she took a picture of a car without visible permits in a handicap spot.
"I said 'you're parked in a handicap spot' and I kind of thought that was the end of it and I went into the store," she said.
According to Burgess, the driver then asked about the picture again inside of a Walgreens in Peachtree Corners.
Burgess recorded the conversation.
"It makes you angry," she said. "It makes you wonder how these people have the gall to even park in a handicap spot without a placard."
Burgess told CBS46 the woman claimed to have a permit.
CBS46 asked Gwinnett County police about handicap parking violations.
In an email, a spokesperson said a car should have identifying information either on the tag or hanging in the car when parked in a handicap spot.
The response continued to say that it is not recommended to confront someone about a parking spot violation because that could lead to a dangerous altercation.
You are encouraged to call police if you see a potential violation.
