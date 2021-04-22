HandsFreeForAbbie campaign aims to crack down on distracted driving

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six years after five nursing students died in a crash caused by a distracted driver, a family member wants to eliminate a provision that lets offenders avoid fines.
“Just to have that one more hug, that one more, “dad, I love ya…” said Jimmy Deloach.
Deloach got emotional talking about his daughter, Abbie, who was one of the five Georgia Southern University nursing students killed in a tragic accident on I-16 back in 2015.
“I would drive past there every morning, and every evening for about three years,” Deloach added.
Police said the seven-vehicle wreck was caused by a driver who was texting.
As a result of this tragedy and many others, there was a push for the Georgia Hands Free Law, which went into effect on July 1st, 2018.
“When Governor Deal signed it, we were fortunate to be a part of the signing, with all the families representing, to let the public know that, look, you could be standing here right now representing one of the families just as much as I could,” Deloach said.
Despite the Hands-Free Law, if first offenders bring a receipt for a hands-free driving device to court charges must be dropped.
Representative John Carson, who sponsored the distracted driving law three years ago, wants to get rid of the provision allowing offenders to avoid fines if they violate the Hands-Free Georgia Law.
"It essentially a slap on the wrist to go into a court and fill out an affidavit and say it’s my first time I’ll never do it again. It’s the only misdemeanor in Georgia code where we allow this. It’s time for this waiver to go,” said Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta.
Until then, Abbie’s dad says while nothing will ever bring his daughter back…
“There is no amount of fame, or recognition, or dollar value, that you can put on the life of your child,” added Deloach.
He hopes by sharing her story, maybe people will think twice before driving distracted.
