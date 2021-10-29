ATLANTA (CBS46) — In a year that saw the loss of a baseball icon, you couldn't have written a more compelling tory for the Braves World Series run.
Back in January, Braves legend Hank Aaron passed away, but his legacy lives on.
Before today's game, the Braves and Major League Baseball paid tribute to the legend. Players and league officials visited the newly-renamed Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron New Beginnings Academy in southeast Atlanta. 1995 World Series champion Marquis Grisson also attended.
The players and representatives stocked the school's food pantry, filled the community closet and handed out fresh produce to the community.
Before the first pitch tonight, the Braves will honor Hank Aaron in front of a packed stadium. Aaron's widow, Billye Aaron, is expected to be at the game.
