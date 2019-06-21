JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman accused of fatally shooting a driver who fled after a hit-and-run accident, turned herself in on new charges Friday.
Hannah Payne, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring May 7. Payne was released on bond on the original charge, but this week a grand jury indicted her for murder among other charges.
She was driven into the Clayton County Jail late Friday, her attorney said. Who also added, it could be days before she is able to bond out again.
The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office told CBS46 that grand jurors reviewed the case June 19.
Payne’s new charges include malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
During Payne’s bond hearing last month, an police investigator told the judge Payne witnessed Herring leaving the scene of a minor accident. She called 911 but disobeyed the dispatcher’s orders, the officer said.
Payne followed Herring’s vehicle, the officer said, eventually blocking in his vehicle. She ordered him to get out of the vehicle and then shot him, said the officer.
A spokesman for Herring’s family said they believe Herring was having a medical emergency and was on his way to the hospital. They don’t believe he realized he caused an accident.
During that May 31st hearing, the judge granted Payne a $100,000 bond.
CBS46 reached out to the Herring family spokesman about the new charges. He said while these new charges won’t bring Herring back, the family hopes justice will prevail.
The attorney for Payne said last month she was simply trying to help and that she ended up having to shoot Herring in self-defense.
