Hapeville Police celebrate community with social distancing parade

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Hapeville Police showed community support by hosting a Social Distancing Parade.
The parade kicked off at Chestnut and Elm Street – and included a line of police, first responders, and residents who drove through neighborhoods waving, honking horns and encouraging residents to smile and share signs of positive messages.
Photojournalist Ryan Bellamy was there to capture the moment.
