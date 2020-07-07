ATLANTA (CBS46) Happy 74th Anniversary to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, who were wed on this day in 1946!
The couple were married in Plains, Georgia. The Jimmy Carter Library says that "on his 75th birthday in 2001, President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, "Marrying Rosalynn."
According to the Carter Center, "When the (couple) left the White House in 1981, Rosalynn said she feared the couple would go home to Georgia and be bored for the rest of their lives."
On his 75th birthday President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, "Marrying Rosalynn." https://t.co/eoHlwvVuzb Happy 74th Anniversary to Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter! They were married in Plains, GA, on July 7, 1946. pic.twitter.com/MfYkdNImXN— Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) July 7, 2020
