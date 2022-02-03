HARALSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – An investigation is underway into a shooting on Thursday in Haralson County.
According to a press release, the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Haralson County Fire Department and AmbuCare EMS was dispatched to a residence on Moser Road in Tallapoosa shortly after noon.
Upon arrival, they encountered Nathan Larry Mayfield on the front porch of the home. As an officer began speaking to Mayfield, he reportedly shot himself in the head.
Officers then found two males inside the home who had been shot -- 21-year-old Dillion Dobbs and 20-year-old Joseph Dobbs. Dillion Dobbs was deceased. Joseph Dobbs had been shot in the head and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The cause of Dillion Dobbs death is still under investigation.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
