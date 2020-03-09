ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp and other state officials have started preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a location to potentially isolate and monitor patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Governor's office said "NO patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to this location."
Governor Kemp's office along with the Departments of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources are working to prepare the park for potential patients. So far, seven emergency trailers at the park and related materials are also en route to the area for use. The governor's office said the emergency area will be separated from the rest of the property.
Access to the emergency area will be limited moving forward.
