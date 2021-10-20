CBS46 uncovered serious health violations at a fast-food restaurant this week on Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County.
Hardee’s failed with only 48 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, there was a large number of dead flies on a glue board in the kitchen. And an employee handled raw hamburgers and then prepared cooked burgers without washing their hands.
And to make matters worse, the health inspector took photographs of other critical violations like toxic chemicals stored above bread, water leaking from the ceiling in the kitchen and broken pieces of glass were found on the soda nozzles. When asked if the violations had been corrected this is what the manager had to say.
“What I’m going to tell you is have a good day baby!”
Hardee’s corrected most of its violations earning 94 points on a re-inspection.
We did find several good restaurant scores around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Corner Bakery Café on Cobb Parkway scored 90 points. In DeKalb County, Kale Me Crazy on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven picked up a 94 and in Fulton County, Egg Harbor Café on Roswell Road in Atlanta earned 96 points.
And on Main Street in Tucker, Ford’s BBQ received a 100 on their health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Ford’s BBQ was also recently voted people’s choice for best restaurant in Tucker.
Ford’s is a Texas style BBQ joint with a great ambiance and even better food. They have a smokehouse in the back of the restaurant where they smoke their brisket and butts for a minimum of 12 hours using oak wood, so the flavor is absolutely perfect.
On the menu they are known for their cornbread waffles, smoked brisket birria tacos, meat platter with brisket, ribs, sausage, mac and cheese and Brunswick stew. And they have the super duty burger which is loaded with several meats. Boy that’s good!
