Harlem Globetrotters bringing basketball to CHOA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are handing out an assist to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as the team celebrates it's 94th season.
The team will continue spreading smiles around the world with acts of kindness like surprising hundreds of kids through their Smile Program.
Two Globetrotters stars, Scooter Christen and Hops Pearce, kicked off the acts of kindness Friday morning when they visited Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite to surprise some very special fans Friday morning.
Smile Patrol visits over 150 children’s hospitals worldwide annually, spreading joy and creating lifetime memories, as players display their ball handling wizardry, sign autographs and share some laughs with patients.
In addition to dozens of hospital visits, team members visited the Atlanta Community Food Bank Thursday. During the visit, they helped salvage 21,665 pounds of food and prepared 16,304 meals to be sent back into the Atlanta community.
