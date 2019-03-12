ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.
The Times Union reports Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.
The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.
Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail. A message has been left with the public defender's office seeking comment.
The Globetrotters said in a statement that the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.
The team says Buckner was a part-time, seasonal employee.
