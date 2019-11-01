COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Could your drinking water be unsafe, even if it meets legal limits for chemicals set by the government?
The nonprofit Environmental Working Group recently released a new drinking water database that including test results reported by almost every water utility in the country.
Its analysis found that drinking water in the U.S., which largely meets federal and state standards, can still contain levels of contaminants which are worrisome for human health.
It shows that in Cobb County there are 16 contaminates and 9 of those exceed the groups guidelines.
The Cobb County Water Authority says, this is a scare tactic to get stricter regulations.
“We are far below what the Federal regulation. In 2014 we built a 20-million-dollar facility, that cost a million dollars a year to operate, to meet the requirements for that one rule.” Says Page.
To find out what’s in your water, log on to the water database click here.
