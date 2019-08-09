ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a week students at Harriet Tubman Charter School walked to a nearby museum to attend class as the school and city worked to resolve safety concerns.

The new school, which is located in the West End, was set to open its doors for the first time on August 5th, but that never happened. Even worse, on Friday, the school released a statement saying in part that they school would delay its opening until the next school year.

So, what's the hold up? According to the City of Atlanta, the school failed to receive its occupancy certificate, which prevented classes from being held at the school that serves kindergarten through third-grade students with an emphasis on science and technology.

"This situation illustrates the challenges that charter schools face in navigating the complex facilities landscape -- especially state charter schools that do not have access to local school district buildings. We welcome conversation with our city, state and school partners to ensure other charter schools do not find themselves similarly situated in the future," read a statement released by the school and State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia.

The news of a delayed open leaves parents scrambling to find other school their students can attend in just two days.

