President Joe Biden on Friday will temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," Psaki said in a statement.
Biden arrived Friday morning at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo a routine annual physical -- his first physical in office as the oldest first-term president in US history.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
