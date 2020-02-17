PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media is flooded with posts from loved ones pleading for tips in a missing person’s case.
Westlake High School graduate Anitra Gunn disappeared the morning of Valentine's Day. The 23-year-old is currently a senior at Fort Valley State University.
A search for the college student was initiated when concerned family members contacted police after not hearing from Gunn for an unusual amount of time.
Just one day into their search efforts, Gunn's vehicle was found damaged and in the front yard of a Fort Valley home. Inside police found her wallet.
It is a harrowing discovery as family and friends continue to hold out hope for Gunn's safe return.
In a media release, police say, "If any harm has befell this young lady arrest and prosecution of the subject or subjects responsible will be of the highest priority for all agencies.”
Anyone with information of Gunn's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384
