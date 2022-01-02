DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — Crews are working to stabilizing the remaining roadway after part of it collapsed Sunday.
Heavy rains overnight caused damage to a portion of Zinzendorf Drive, near Herrenhut Road in Stonecrest.
Repair crews are onsite to stabilize the road until permanent repairs are made.
Drivers traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone and avoid the area if possible.
