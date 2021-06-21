Hartsfield-Jackson Airport continues to reopen parking lots as summer travel increases

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As more people head to America's busiest airport, parking lots continue to fill.
However, if you plan to travel this summer, don't worry as relief is on the way, according to airport officials.
In recent weeks, the airport has reopened several lots. "Obviously everybody is coming back. So we're doing a number of things to alleviate the parking issues that we've had so far," said airport Spokesperson, Andrew Gobeil.
Park ATL Select lot re-opened Saturday the 19th. "Our international lots are available as well," said Gobeil.
Despite lots continuing to reopen, travelers tell us traffic continue to be rough and parking is no different. "I knew the economy one was going to be a nightmare so I just bucked up a few more dollars to just stay on the regular hourly," said Nicole Rodrigez who just flew back to Atlanta from New York.
Claudia Erazo tells us she was still able to quickly find a spot. "You know it's busy but we find spots."
The airport says it currently has more than 29,000 open spots.
Lot "Park Ride C" will open July first. "I would love it. I'm a frequent traveler so I would love to have more options," said Guillermo Alarcon.
