ATLANTA (CBS46) — Millions of travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) through Jan. 4, official say.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), along with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is taking steps to ensure that passengers have a safe and efficient time getting through the airport.
As ATL works to ease congestion for its more than 3.7 million expected travelers this holiday season, officials are sharing the following travel tips:
- Arrive inside the Airport two hours before domestic departure flight times, three hours for international flights
- Utilize mass transit like MARTA, rideshare options like Lyft and Uber, and taxis
- Follow Airport and airline social media accounts for timely updates
Passengers can also check the airport’s website for the most up-to-date parking information and wait times.
