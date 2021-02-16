Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to get new back-up power system

More than three-years after a power outage shut down operations at the world’s busiest airport, officials now have a plan to prevent it from happening again.
Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft shared details on Tuesday about a $100-million investment to install a new state of the art power generator at the airport.
“This will provide that extra layer of onsite back-up power generation service that should further enhance the reliability and resiliency of the power service,” Kraft said. “The installation will take place over the next two years and we’ll look forward to having that system in place.”
In 2017, a fire ignited in Georgia Power's transmission line underneath the airport, damaging equipment that would have automatically switched over to the backup system. As a result, more than 1,400 flights were cancelled, and the airport was paralyzed for 11 hours.
“I think it’s something worthy of doing. It’s important. You definitely can’t have shutdowns like that and if you can do something to prevent that I believe it should be done,” Traveler Anthony Fenner said.
Georgia Power is providing the infrastructure while the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company will pay for the services, plus handle operations and maintenance.
“So, this investment, this installation will be taking place over the next two years and it will bring state of the art equipment that will replace the airports current back-up systems. It will provide back-up power generation services for all of the terminals and concourses,” Kraft said.
The General Manager of the airport, John Selden, said this investment will not only benefit the city of Atlanta long term, but will help ensure they can serve travelers safely and reliably.
