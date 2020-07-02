ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 4th of July holiday weekend is expected to have a big travel turnout over at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Airport officials estimate around 30,000 fliers, nearly double the average amount of travelers since the pandemic started, have already gone through security.
It also means more people in small spaces. Minimizing the risk of Coronavirus exposure for travelers is at the heart of all the new changes.
Plexiglas is set up at the service counters to protect both employees and guests. All workers must wear masks, do frequent hand washing and have their temperatures checked when they show up for their shift.
There are social distancing markers throughout the airport, extended queues at security checkpoints and hundreds of hand washing stations.
"We actually have cleaning procedures that are in place too, so we have a cadence of cleaning measures where we clean the door handles, product, surfaces-- anything that we touch on a regular basis, to make sure we're keeping our associates and customers safe," Brad Lindsey, Regional Director for Southeast for Paradies Lagardere.
Professional cleaning crews are cleaning most areas multiple times a day, the trains are also frequently fogged, and there's a deep clean of the entire building every night.
Airport officials say they're putting a big emphasis on everyone wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.
"We've got hand sanitizing stations throughout the airport," said Matt Sparks, Vice President of ATL Airport Operations at Delta Air lines. "In fact, we've tried to ensure that every single touch point that you would possibly interact with anybody or anything, we've provided a hand sanitizing station for before and after."
