ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta is one of four U.S. airports that has expanded testing to include the new Omicron variant, according to The Sacramento Bee.
The program was introduced at Hartsfield-Jackson for the first time on Sunday where Delta Airlines continues to operate three flights a week from Johannesburg.
The other airports are John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and San Francisco International Airport in California.
The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last week. It has a significant number of mutations from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 that are concerning.
President Biden announced a travel ban on non-U.S. citizens who have been in 8 countries in southern Africa within the last two weeks. The travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens.
Two types of testing will be available at the airport. One is a PCR test (nose or throat swab) and the other is an at-home collection kit.
Cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, Belgium, U.K. and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.