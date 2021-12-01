ATLANTA (CBS46) — President Biden is expected to announce new guidelines for international travel Thursday.
This would potentially include a COVID test for passengers within a day of boarding a plane, and another test within three to five days of arriving back here.
This comes as the very first case of the new omicron strain was confirmed in the United States.
The CDC says that passenger arrived back to California from South Africa on Nov. 22.
Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson is now testing for the new variant as Delta flights continue to arrive from South Africa.
Some people at the airport Wednesday say they are not too surprised Omicron has now been detected in America.
"I think it makes a lot of sense because not a lot of people are following the guidelines," said Nia Bailey, who was picking up a friend from the airport Wednesday.
The CDC says the person is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms which are improving.
"The individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted, and all close contacts thus far have tested negative. The individual was fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms, which are improving at this point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
President Joe Biden spoke briefly about the issue Wednesday during a speech initially geared towards the economy.
"Tomorrow I'll be putting forward the next steps we'll be taking to fight COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more," said President Biden.
The CDC says those who came in close contact with the person who tested positive, all tested negative for the new variant.
