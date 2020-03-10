ATLANTA (CBS46)— A Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport spokesperson says employees are taking extra precautions to protect travelers against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Airport officials say approximately 380,000 passengers are coming through the airport daily and the airport's cleaning protocols were already robust prior to COVID-19.
In addition, the airport would like to educate the traveling public about the need to wash their hands, stay away from sick people, stay home if they are sick, and to cover their cough with a tissue and then throw the tissue away.
The airport will also deploy 400 hand sanitizing units throughout the airport.
Here are a list of cleaning procedures Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are implementing:
• The public areas in both our domestic and international terminals are staffed and cleaned daily by trained janitorial staff. An approved Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is provided as the general cleaning solution for all activities, and it is carried on all cleaning carts. Daily activity includes the wiping down of hard surfaces as well as seating surfaces. Water fountains are touchless but are also cleaned.
• The concourses and gate areas are cleaned following the same processes. Gate seating areas are cleaned at least five times per day and as needed
• Passenger Boarding Bridges are cleaned for debris and litter after each flight movement. Spills or other hazards are addressed as needed and surfaces are wiped and cleaned when necessary
• Restrooms are maintained in a similar manner as noted above, with the focus on user activity areas, and they are supported during normal business hours with a dedicated, active attendant. The commitment to have that attendant coverage allows us to address immediate cleaning needs, in addition to providing visibility in one of the most impactful and customer experience- influenced areas of the airport. The faucets, soap dispensers, towel dispensers and hand sanitizer units are all hands-free to reduce transmission. Janitorial staff maintain the restroom areas for cleanliness while also wiping down surfaces such as counters and mirrors. The soap and hand sanitizer provided has been deemed applicable for use against COVID-19
• Escalator railings, ledges and banisters are damp-wiped a minimum of three times per day. Glass and metal surfaces also are cleaned at least three times per day, or as needed. Elevator surfaces and controls are cleaned during normal operating times, and debris and litter are removed
• The end-of-day cleaning and disinfection policy focuses on washing/disinfecting all public seats, as well as washing the exterior and interiors of trash receptacles.
• Floors are machine-cleaned and vestibules are vacuumed, and flat surfaces and windows cleaned
• The concourses and gate areas are cleaned following the same processes, using the approved Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant to address surfaces and seating areas
• Passenger Boarding Bridges are deep-cleaned on a determined schedule each evening with all interior surfaces being wash and sanitized.
