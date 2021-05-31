Hartsfield-Jackson passengers have mixed emotions on some airlines continuing to ban some alcohol sales

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- More than 37 million Americans were expected to travel fifty miles or more for this Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA. That's a 60-percent increase from last year.
With summer travel officially underway, several major airlines are continuing to postpone alcohol sales to cut down on unruly behavior.
American Airlines is the latest major airline to postpone sales of alcohol to its main cabin. This comes after the FAA says unruly passenger behavior is up since late 2020.
The FAA says many of the 2,500 complaints since the start of the year have involved people upset over mask mandates.
American Air now says you won't be able to get a drink in its main cabin until at least September 13, which is when TSA's facemask mandate ends.
"If it's about safety then I think that completely, that's a totally good thing to do for sure," said American Airlines passenger, Anna Katsis.
However, another American Air passenger, Karry Lawrence, disagrees. "I think everyone is entitled to what they want to drink as long as you're 21 years old, then you should be able to drink whenever you want to."
Southwest recently announced it will also hold off on alcohol sales for now, following bad behavior by passengers. A woman was recently captured on video assaulting a flight attendant, leaving her with blood on her face.
We contacted Delta Airlines to see if it has plans to follow suit. A representative tells us there are no changes to report at this time.
