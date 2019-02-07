Atlanta, GA (CBS46) After recently losing the title of 'World's Busiest Airport' to Chicago's O'Hare Airport, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport tops the list in another category.
Security officials at Hartsfield Jackson confiscated 298 guns in 2018, nearly 80 more than second-place finisher Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
TSA security screeners confiscated a record 4,239 guns at 249 airports across the country during the year and 86 percent of those guns were loaded.
According to the TSA year in review, over 813 million passengers and crew members passed through TSA screening.
Here are the top 10 airports in the U.S. with the most confiscated weapons:
- 1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 298 – an increase of 53 compared to 2017 (253 loaded)
- 2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 219 (193 loaded)
- 3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): 129 (120 loaded)
- 4. Denver International Airport (DEN): 126 (95 loaded)
- 5. Orlando International Airport (MCO): 123 (112 loaded)
- 6. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 117 – a decrease of 25 firearms compared to 2017 (115 loaded)
- 7. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): 96 (80 loaded)
- 8. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS): 93 (76 loaded)
- 9. Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL): 89 (83 loaded)
- 10. Nashville International Airport (BNA): 86 (80 loaded)
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.