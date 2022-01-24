DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Omicron cases might have peaked in some parts of the country causing some health officials to be cautiously optimistic.
However, health officials in Georgia say we might not be in the clear yet.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says it's too soon to say exactly when cases will peak within the state.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about national case trends Monday. "I'm not so sure we can say when we'll be in the clear. The direction as I mentioned in other interviews, is going in the right direction with omicron. South Africa being weeks if not a month or so ahead of us, had a sharp peak and came back down. The UK is doing the same thing and we're seeing it in those areas of the country that had the first surge to begin with."
Fauci also warns we should be prepared for the possibility of another highly infectious variant immerging.
While infection rates are dropping nationally, hospitalizations jumped 30% and deaths by 44% in the last two weeks.
"We still have a considerable amount of activity in southern states and western states, but we project in the next week or two or more, we're going to start seeing the same peak and coming down," said Fauci Monday.
Here in Georgia, the Department of Public Health says the state's surge is behind some parts of the country with positivity rates and cases remaining high.
"The hospitals and the doctors are overwhelmed," said Doctor Robin Dretler, the CEO of Infectious Disease Specialists of Atlanta.
Since the end of November, the percentage of COVID patients in Georgia hospitals has increased by 25%.
"Even though it's less severe, if you have something that's half as bad but four times as many people get it, that still means twice as many people end up in the hospital," said Dretler about the Omicron variant.
Some CDC officials are currently contemplating changing the "fully vaccinated" status to include three doses if you're eligible for the booster shot.
Meanwhile, one in three eligible Americans are not yet fully vaccinated and less than half are boosted.
