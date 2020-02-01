ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Salvation Army wants to hear from you and your loved ones about how the organization has impacted and changed your lives.
The organization is running a campaign to collect 130 stories from people, for its 130th year of service in metro Atlanta, as they celebrate this milestone.
“We arrived in 1890, and every day since then, really every minute of every day, someone is being helped by the Salvation Army, for 130 years in Atlanta,” said Major Bob Parker, the Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, “What difference did it make in your life that the Salvation Army was there, and ready and willing to help.”
The numbers speak volumes, and the help comes in many forms.
“Really, when we talk about 130 stories, it’s probably a drop in the bucket,” Major Parker said.
Thousands of people, at some point in their lives, sought help from The Salvation Army -- the largest social services organization in the country.
“We hear so many times, my father, my mother, my grandparents, the Salvation Army helped them when they needed you the most, and now this is my chance to pay it forward to the next person who gets help,” added Major Parker.
Each year, the salvation army provides shelter to the homeless, food for the hungry, character-building programming, youth enrichment, and services to fight human trafficking.
“Then you have young people, in our three Boys and Girls Clubs, every day they’re coming to the Salvation Army, they’re being mentored, they’re being grown into great young men and women,” Major Parker added.
Major Parker said they help thousands of people every year, and the reach is inter-generational.
And while they’re looking back over the last 130 years, they’re also constantly finding ways to improve, and help people even more in the future:
“It’s sort of a confirmation, keep on, keeping doing the right thing, because you really, truly are making a difference in the lives of so many,” said Major Parker.
If you have a story that you’d like to share about how the salvation army has positively impacted your life, please do so on the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta website at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.