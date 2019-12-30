DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are investigating after they say a flyer filled with hate speech was left on a woman’s car.
According to a DeKalb County police report, a flyer was left on woman’s windshield in the community of Toco hills.
“Truly what this shows is a loss in humanity,” Murtaza Khwaja said.
Murtaza Khwaja, staff attorney of CAIR Georgia, told CBS46 the flyer was filled with hateful Anti-Islamic rhetoric.
“Which showed a victim of acid attack and condemned Islam as a reason for this acid attack saying that this was an honor killing, saying that Allah permits any Muslim man to rape any Muslim woman which is completely incorrect,” Khwaja explained.
DeKalb county police sent out a statement that reads:
The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating recent incidents involving offensive literature as it relates to faith- based organizations that was discovered in the Toco Hills community. We take these types of incidents very seriously. DeKalb’s Homeland Security Unit is currently investigating if a crime was committed or if literature was distributed in other jurisdictions. The DeKalb County Police Department asks anyone to contact 911 or our Homeland Security Unit at 770-724-7880 if they observe anyone distributing suspicious flyers or pamphlets or if they have information regarding these incidents.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond chimed in on the incident, saying, "DeKalb County strongly rejects all acts of religious intolerance and bigotry that threaten the safety of our 750,000 residents."
