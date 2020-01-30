ATLANTA (CBS46)—In an effort to combat fraud, the Georgia Department of Revenue pushed the date back on accepting individual tax returns.
The DOR began accepting individual tax returns on January 27.
The deadline to file 2019 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Also, DOR has implemented new distribution of 1099-Gs and 1099-INTs.
For Individuals, the 1099-G will no longer be mailed.
The Department has built a new tool for taxpayers who receive Form 1099-G (a form for taxpayers who both itemized deductions on their return and received a refund) and the 1099-INT statement (for individuals that were paid $600 or more in refund interest during the 2019 calendar year).
DOR officials report most refunds will be issued within 21 days, but it might take more than 90 days for the date of receipt by DOR to process a return and issue a refund.
Also, all first-time Georgia income tax filers, or taxpayers who have not filed in GA for at least five years, will receive their refund in the form of a paper check.
Want to check the status of your state tax return? Click: https://gtc.dor.ga.gov/_/
To check the status of your federal tax return, click: https://bit.ly/2tSLvHt
